Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 3.2 %

GM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 391,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,896,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

