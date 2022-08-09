Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.