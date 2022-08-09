Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 7,368 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

AEM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 165,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

