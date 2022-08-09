Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

