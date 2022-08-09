Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 94,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 256,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

IRM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.39. 20,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,829. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

