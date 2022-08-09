Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Equal Weight

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 59,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.96. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ping Identity by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ping Identity by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ping Identity by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

