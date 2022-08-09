WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Market Cap of $338.27 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. WEMIX has a market cap of $338.27 million and approximately $120.23 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00011841 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

