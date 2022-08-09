West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

