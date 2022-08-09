West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.11 billion-$10.11 billion.
West Japan Railway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $56.06.
About West Japan Railway
