WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.69. 725,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,134. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

