Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,745 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.84. 13,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

