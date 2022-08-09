Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Ferrari by 0.5% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 951,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($260.20) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

About Ferrari

Shares of RACE stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,009. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.