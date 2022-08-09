Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 18.8 %

Shares of WKHS stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 114,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $593.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

