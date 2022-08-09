Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.53) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.70). The company issued revenue guidance of $534-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.67 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.
Workiva stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 395,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
