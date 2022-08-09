Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $171,029.86

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $171,029.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00011276 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
