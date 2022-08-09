Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $23,285.55 or 0.99937447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.61 billion and $180.66 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00049083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028058 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 240,808 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

