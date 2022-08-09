Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $184.28 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.51 billion and $184.28 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $22,873.80 or 0.99947013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00047240 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00028204 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 240,808 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

