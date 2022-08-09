WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 3,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

