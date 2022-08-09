W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W&T Offshore Company Profile

WTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

