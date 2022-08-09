W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 4,287,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 92,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.