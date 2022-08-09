Xaya Market Capitalization Reaches $4.30 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $11,712.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,835.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.62 or 0.07462142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00159129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00262014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00710192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00604602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005720 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

