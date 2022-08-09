XMax Price Tops $0.0000 (XMX)

XMax (XMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. XMax has a market cap of $643,787.73 and $160,134.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMax has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

