XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.12

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.14 ($0.17), with a volume of 263736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.59. The stock has a market cap of £21.26 million and a PE ratio of -17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

