XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $72.95. 3,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 152,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

XPEL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,645 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 204,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

