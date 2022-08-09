XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen to $87.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 40,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 63,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

