xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $368,323.23 and $2.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001665 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000243 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

