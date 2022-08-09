Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 411,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 278,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 448,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter.

