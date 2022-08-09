Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.