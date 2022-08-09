YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in YETI by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

