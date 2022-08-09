Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,756 shares during the quarter. Yext makes up about 2.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Yext worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,583,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,710,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 338,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 336,876 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yext news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 16,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $600.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.32. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Yext Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.