YIELD App (YLD) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $232,877.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00128569 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063270 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

