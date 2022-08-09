YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0021

YOU COIN (YOU) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $78,778.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,208.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063724 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

