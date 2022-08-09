Zano Market Capitalization Tops $4.14 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $7,859.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,285.55 or 0.99937447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00234598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00151701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00261231 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00069648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004889 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,317,454 coins and its circulating supply is 11,287,954 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars.

