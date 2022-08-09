Zano (ZANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $3,525.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.80 or 0.99947013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00226742 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00157887 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00257046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00070434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004756 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,318,335 coins and its circulating supply is 11,288,835 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.