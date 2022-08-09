ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $445,707.64 and $20.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00334997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00120679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00087114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.