Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ZBRA stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.75. The stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,250. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.