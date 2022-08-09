Zelwin (ZLW) Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million

Zelwin (ZLW) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Zelwin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $36,448.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zelwin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

