ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $164,327.14 and approximately $648.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00118844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00268176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00036627 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.