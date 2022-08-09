ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $93,557.00

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 38.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $99.95 million and $93,557.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,181.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00037760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00129097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063603 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

