Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.57-$6.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,912. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $423,655,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $143,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $142,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $90,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

