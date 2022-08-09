Zigcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $513,467.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $513,467.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

