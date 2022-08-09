Zilliqa Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $552.96 million and approximately $178.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00535916 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.01974315 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004543 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00291566 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,439,175,577 coins and its circulating supply is 13,147,708,424 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

