Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.