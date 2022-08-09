Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
