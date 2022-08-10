0Chain Market Cap Tops $10.12 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and $31,355.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00065566 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

