1,200 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,800 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.