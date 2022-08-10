12,597 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 479,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.