1,346 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. 29,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.