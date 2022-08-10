1,533 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 2.2 %

ALL stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.42. 15,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,449. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.68.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

