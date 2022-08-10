17,523 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.1% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

