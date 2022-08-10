19,387 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $23,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1,022.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 865,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 788,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 1,736,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,384. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.