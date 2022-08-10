1Life Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,323 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. 229,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

